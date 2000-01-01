Company Profile

Lagardere SCA is in the business of content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution. It is also engaged in travel retail business with various brands such as Relay and Aelia Duty-Free, and other selective distribution brands. The company operates through divisions: Lagardere Publishing, Lagardere Travel Retail, and others.