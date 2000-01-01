Lai Group Holding Co Ltd (SEHK:8455)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8455
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8455
- Market CapHKD136.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8455
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISIN-
Company Profile
Lai Group Holding Co Ltd is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the company are provision of interior design and fit-out services in Hong Kong.