Laird Superfood Inc Ordinary Shares (AMEX:LSF)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LSF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LSF

  • Market Cap$425.910m
  • SymbolAMEX:LSF
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINUS50736T1025

Company Profile

Laird Superfood Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated plant-based and functional foods. The product portfolio includes organic mushrooms, coconut water, organic coconut sugar, mushroom coffee, and other related products.

Latest LSF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .