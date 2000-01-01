Lajin Entertainment Network Group Ltd (SEHK:8172)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8172
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8172
- Market CapHKD420.910m
- SymbolSEHK:8172
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG5351M1082
Company Profile
Lajin Entertainment Network Group Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing infrared consultancy services, artist management and film production. It is also engaged in developing an integrated music related e-commerce platform.