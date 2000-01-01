Company Profile

Lake Resources NL is a is a lithium exploration company. The principal activities of the company are the exploration and development of lithium brine projects and lithium hard rock projects; and exploration for minerals. The company projects include Olaroz/Cauchari, Paso, Kachi, and Catamarca Pegmatites.Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company. The principal activities of the company are exploration and development of lithium brine projects and lithium hard rock projects; and exploration for minerals.