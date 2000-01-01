Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It provides commercial, retail, wealth advisory and investment management services. Lakeland offers a broad array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. It serves a wide variety of industries including, among others, commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services and healthcare.