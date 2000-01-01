Company Profile

Lakeland Industries Inc manufactures and sells safety garments and accessories for industrial protective clothing market. It offers limited use / disposable protective clothing, chemical protective suits, and firefighting and heat protective apparel. Its customers include integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plants, janitorial, pharmaceutical, mortuaries, as well as scientific and medical laboratories. The company made its sales to more than 40 foreign countries but primarily in China, European Economic Community, Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, Australia and Southeast Asia. It derives the sales primarily from the sale of limited use/disposable protective clothing.Lakeland Industries Inc manufactures and sells safety garments & accessories for industrial protective clothing market. It offers limited use / disposable protective clothing, chemical protective suits, firefighting & heat protective apparel etc.