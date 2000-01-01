Lakes Blue Energy NL (ASX:LKO)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LKO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LKO
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:LKO
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000LKO0
Company Profile
Lakes Blue Energy NL is engaged in the operation and exploration of oil and gas reserves principally in Australia on-shore (Victoria, South Australia, and Queensland), Papua New Guinea (PNG), and the United States of America (USA).Lakes Oil NL is hydrocarbon exploration & investment company. The Company has exploration activities at the on-shore regions of Victoria, South Australia, Queensland, Australia. It invests in the companies engaged in renewable energy sector.