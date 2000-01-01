Lakestar SPAC I SE (XETRA:LRS1)

Market Info - LRS1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LRS1

  • Market Cap€282.150m
  • SymbolXETRA:LRS1
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorShell Companies
  • Currency
  • ISINLU2290523658

Company Profile

Lakestar SPAC I SE is a special purpose acquisition Company. It is not engaged in any business activities.

Latest LRS1 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .