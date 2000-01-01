Lakestar SPAC I SE (XETRA:LRS1)
European company
This share can be held in
- Market Cap€282.150m
- SymbolXETRA:LRS1
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorShell Companies
- ISINLU2290523658
Company Profile
Lakestar SPAC I SE is a special purpose acquisition Company. It is not engaged in any business activities.