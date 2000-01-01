Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp (TSX:LHR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LHR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LHR
- Market CapCAD0.680m
- SymbolTSX:LHR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLodging
- Currency
- ISINCA51222P1099
Company Profile
Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp operates in the hospitality industry. The company carries out hotel operations, which includes room rental, food and beverage as well as other incidental services.