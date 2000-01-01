Company Profile

Lam Research manufactures equipment used to fabricate semiconductors. The firm is focused on the etch, deposition, and clean markets, which are key steps in the semiconductor manufacturing process, especially for 3D NAND flash storage, advanced DRAM, and leading-edge logic/foundry chipmakers. Lam's flagship Kiyo, Vector, and Sabre products are sold in all major geographies to key customers such as Samsung Electronics, Micron, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.Lam Research Corp functions in the semiconductor industry. It develops and sells semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits.