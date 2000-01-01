Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LRCX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LRCX

  • Market Cap$32.505bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LRCX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5128071082

Company Profile

Lam Research manufactures equipment used to fabricate semiconductors. The firm is focused on the etch, deposition, and clean markets, which are key steps in the semiconductor manufacturing process, especially for 3D NAND flash storage, advanced DRAM, and leading-edge logic/foundry chipmakers. Lam's flagship Kiyo, Vector, and Sabre products are sold in all major geographies to key customers such as Samsung Electronics and TSMC.Lam Research Corp functions in the semiconductor industry. It develops and sells semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits.

Latest LRCX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .