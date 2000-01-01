Company Profile

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. It is primarily engaged in manufacturing of food and detergent products. The company's business segments, which are based on its activities are Food and Home Care. Food segment includes manufacturing and distribution of food products including flour, edible oils, and vegetable fats. The Home Care segment includes manufacturing and distribution of household cleaning products including liquid dishwashing detergent, laundry powder, liquid laundry detergent, fabric softener, floor cleaner and industrial marble cleanser. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Food segment activities. The company has operations in Hong Kong, and international countries, of which most of the revenue is derived from China.Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Ltd is a Hong Kong based investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of food and detergent products.