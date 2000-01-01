Company Profile

Lamprell PLC is a provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries. Its services include fabricating packaged, pre-assembled and modularised units; constructing accommodation and complex process modules for onshore downstream projects; construction of complex living quarters, wellhead decks, topsides, jackets and other offshore fixed facilities; rig refurbishment; land rig services; engineering and construction and operations and maintenance. The operating business segments are Rigs and Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Installation "EPC(I)" and Contracting Services.