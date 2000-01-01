Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp is a manufacturer and marketer of speciality food products. Most of its revenue (approximately 95%) is generated in the United States. The company serves both retailers and foodservice companies. By product segment, the company divides its portfolio into non frozen (roughly 70% of net sales) and frozen food. The key products and brands are salad dressing and sauces (Cardini's, Girard's, Marzetti), frozen garlic breads (New York Brand Bakery, Mamma Bella), vegetable dips and fruit dips (Marzetti), frozen parkerhouse-style yeast rolls and dinner rolls (Sister Schubert's, Mary B's), premium dry egg noodles (Amish Kitchen), frozen speciality noodles (Reames, Aunt Vi's), croutons and salad toppings, flatbread wraps, and pizza crusts.