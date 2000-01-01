Company Profile

Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in buying, selling, developing, and managing commercial property in the United Kingdom. The company's real estate portfolio is made up of the office, retail, and leisure spaces in the London and Greater London regions. Office locations in London's West End, offices in the City of London, and shopping centers comprise the majority of the value of Land Securities' total assets. The company derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from medium- to long-term leases with tenants. Land Securities' overall net rental income is fairly evenly split between revenue from its London office properties and its retail properties in Greater London.