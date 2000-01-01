Landi Renzo SpA (MTA:LR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LR
- Market Cap€101.360m
- SymbolMTA:LR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINIT0004210289
Company Profile
Landi Renzo SpA is an Italy based company engaged in automotive fuel supply systems sector. It primarily designs, manufactures and sells Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and Compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel supply systems for the automotive sector.