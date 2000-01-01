Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LMRK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LMRK
- Market Cap$421.370m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LMRK
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINUS51508J1088
Company Profile
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests that it leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.