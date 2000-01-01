Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LMRK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LMRK

  • Market Cap$421.370m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LMRK
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS51508J1088

Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests that it leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

Latest LMRK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .