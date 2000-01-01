Landos Biopharma Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LABP)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LABP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LABP
- Market Cap$432.750m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LABP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS5150691021
Company Profile
Landos Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The LANCE platform identifies novel therapeutic targets based on predictions of immunometabolic function and creates therapeutic candidates to engage those targets in areas of unmet medical need.