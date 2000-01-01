Lands' End Inc (NASDAQ:LE)

North American company
Company Info - LE

  • Market Cap$538.360m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LE
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINUS51509F1057

Company Profile

Lands' End Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories and footwear, as well as home products. The Company offers products through catalogs, landsend.com, and operates in two segments; Direct and Retail.

