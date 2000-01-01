Landscape Acquisition Holdings Ltd (LSE:LAHL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LAHL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LAHL
- Market Cap$422.510m
- SymbolLSE:LAHL
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINVGG537611052
Company Profile
Landscape Acquisition Holdings Ltd is a special purpose acquisition company. The company is engaged in acquiring an operating company or business with a real estate component with either all or proportion of its activities in North America or Europe.