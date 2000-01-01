Landscape Acquisition Holdings Ltd (LSE:LAHL)

UK company
Market Info - LAHL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LAHL

  • Market Cap$422.510m
  • SymbolLSE:LAHL
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG537611052

Company Profile

Landscape Acquisition Holdings Ltd is a special purpose acquisition company. The company is engaged in acquiring an operating company or business with a real estate component with either all or proportion of its activities in North America or Europe.

