Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LSTR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LSTR

  • Market Cap$3.654bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LSTR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5150981018

Company Profile

Landstar System is an asset-light third-party logistics provider focused on over-the-road truck transportation (93% of revenue). It also offers rail intermodal (3%) and global air and ocean forwarding (3%). The remainder of its revenue stems from warehousing services and premiums from insurance programs offered to captive owner-operators.Landstar System Inc is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes.

Latest LSTR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .