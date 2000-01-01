Company Profile

Landstar System is an asset-light third-party logistics provider focused on over-the-road truck transportation (93% of revenue). It also offers rail intermodal (3%) and global air and ocean forwarding (3%). The remainder of its revenue stems from warehousing services and premiums from insurance programs offered to captive owner-operators.Landstar System Inc is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes.