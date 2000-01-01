Company Profile

Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust is an investment trust with the focus on creating a portfolio of real estate investments in Canada. The objective of the trust is to provide unitholders with stable and growing cash distributions and to maximize unit values. The investment properties of the trust are classified into three operating segments including Fort McMurray Properties, Other Investment Properties and Held for Sale and/or Sold Properties.Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust is an investment trust with the focus on creating a portfolio of real estate investments in Canada.