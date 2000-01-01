Lang & Schwarz AG (XETRA:LUS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LUS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LUS
- Market Cap€44.230m
- SymbolXETRA:LUS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINDE0006459324
Company Profile
Lang & Schwarz AG is a German financial holding company which offers traditional brokerage services, as well as IPO consulting, and advice on corporate finance and the development of structured products.