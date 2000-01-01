Langham Hospitality Investments and Langham Hospitality Investments Ltd (SEHK:1270)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1270
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1270
- Market CapHKD4.784bn
- SymbolSEHK:1270
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLodging
- Currency
- ISINHK0000150521
Company Profile
Langham Hospitality Investments and Langham Hospitality Investments Ltd is engaged in the hotel industry. It invests in a portfolio of hotels in Hong Kong. Its hotels provide facilities such as food, meeting and conference space offerings.