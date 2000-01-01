Company Profile

Lansdowne Oil & Gas PLC is an independent oil and gas exploration company. The company focuses on oil and gas exploration and appraisal opportunities in the North Celtic Sea Basin (NCSB) offshore southern Ireland. It has an interest in Barryroe exploration license and Helvick exploration license. The group only reportable operating and geographic segment, which is the exploration for oil and gas reserves in Ireland.Lansdowne Oil & Gas PLC and its subsidiaries explore for and develop oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It focuses on exploration and appraisal opportunities for oil and gas reserves offshore Ireland.