Company Profile

Lanson-BCC is engaged in producing and selling wines in France and internationally. It offers its products under the Champagne Lanson, Chanoine Freres, Besserat de Bellefon, Champagne Boizel, Champagne De Venoge, Clos des Goisses, and Champagne Alexandre Bonnet brand names. The company distributes its products through mass retail stores, wine stores, gourmet food stores, restaurants, and hotels, as well as through mail-orders.Lanson-BCC is engaged in the production of champagne for the domestic and international markets.