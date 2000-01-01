Lantern Pharma Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LTRN)
North American company
- SymbolNASDAQ:LTRN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS51654W1018
Lantern Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on leveraging artificial intelligence machine learning and genomic data to streamline the drug development process and to identify the patients that will benefit from targeted oncology therapies. The firm's pipeline of development programs involves three small molecule drug candidates namely LP-100, LP-184, and LP-300.