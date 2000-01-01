Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Company Info - LTRX
- Market Cap$51.870m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LTRX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINUS5165482036
Company Profile
Lantronix Inc is a networking company. It provides secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and information technology assets. It organizes its products and solutions into three product lines: IoT, which is the key revenue driver for the company, information technology management, and others. The company serves a diverse range of markets including healthcare, industrial, security, energy, transportation, and government networking. Its primary geographic markets are the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific Japan. The Americas contribute to the vast majority of total revenue.Lantronix Inc is a networking company. It provides machine to machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides a broad portfolio of products intended to enhance the value of electronic devices and machines.