Company Profile

Lanxess is a German chemical company spun out of Bayer. Known as the inventor and world leader in synthetic rubber, the company fully divested that business to Saudi Aramco over the course of 2016-18. Remaining operations cover a wide variety of chemical businesses including intermediates, additives, and engineering plastics. Around 50% of sales are based in Europe, with 25% in Asia and 20% in North America.Lanxess AG is a chemical company which is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals and plastics.