Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co Ltd H (SEHK:1533)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1533

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1533

  • Market CapHKD2.180bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1533
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002326

Company Profile

Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co Ltd is engaged in breeding dairy cows and manufacturing and selling dairy products. The company's products include pasteurized milk UHT milk, Yogurt, Modified milk and other dairy products.

Latest 1533 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .