Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co Ltd H (SEHK:1533)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1533
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1533
- Market CapHKD2.180bn
- SymbolSEHK:1533
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINCNE100002326
Company Profile
Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co Ltd is engaged in breeding dairy cows and manufacturing and selling dairy products. The company's products include pasteurized milk UHT milk, Yogurt, Modified milk and other dairy products.