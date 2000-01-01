Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd is in the business of exploration. The company's only operating segment are acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It also has exploration and evaluation properties in Brazil, Peru, and Chile. The company projects include Tocantins Gold Project, Liberdade Copper Project, Maravaia Copper Mine, Planalto, Damolandia Nickel, Corina Gold, Grace Gold, Sami Gold, Lara Copper, and Puituco Zinc Project.