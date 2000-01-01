Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets based in Australia and the United States. Laramide provides investors with exposure to uranium assets through its portfolio of projects chosen for their production potential and location in safe and politically stable jurisdictions, including the Church Rock ISR Project in the United States, Westmoreland in Australia and two development stage assets, La Sal and La Jara Mesa, in the United States.