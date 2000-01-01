Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LPI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LPI
- Market Cap$668.720m
- SymbolNYSE:LPI
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS5168061068
Company Profile
Laredo Petroleum Inc is an independent energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties mainly in the Permian Basin in West Texas.