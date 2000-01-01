Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

North American company
Market Info - LPI

Company Info - LPI

  • Market Cap$668.720m
  • SymbolNYSE:LPI
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5168061068

Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum Inc is an independent energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties mainly in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

