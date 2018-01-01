Interactive Investor
Largo Inc (TSE:LGO) Share Price

LGO

Largo Inc

North American company

Basic Material

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Largo Inc is committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products.Largo Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. Its projects include Maracas, Currais Novos, Northern Dancer and Campo Alegre de Lourdes.

TSE:LGO

CA5170971017

CAD

