Largo Inc (TSE:LGO) Share Price

Largo Inc
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Largo Inc is committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products.Largo Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. Its projects include Maracas, Currais Novos, Northern Dancer and Campo Alegre de Lourdes.
Symbol
TSE:LGO
ISIN
CA5170971017
Currency
CAD
