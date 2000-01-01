Largo Resources Ltd (TSE:LGO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LGO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LGO

  • Market CapCAD580.080m
  • SymbolTSE:LGO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5171034047

Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. Its projects include Maracas, Currais Novos, Northern Dancer and Campo Alegre de Lourdes.

Latest LGO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .