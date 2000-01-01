Lark Distilling Co Ltd (ASX:LRK)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LRK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LRK
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:LRK
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AWY7
Company Profile
Lark Distilling Co Ltd is engaged in investment and marketing of Australian premium whisky in Australia. It sells its products under the brand name, Lark. The company's geographical segment includes Australia and China. It derives a majority of revenue from Australia.Australian Whisky Holdings Ltd seeks to distribute craft whiskey in China. It operates through the Australia and China geographical segments out of which Australia contributes most of the firm’s revenue.