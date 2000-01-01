Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Sands Cotai Central Londoner, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian in Macau, the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore, and the Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas in the U.S. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in mid-2023 and estimate it will open a Japanese resort in 2026. The company generates about 90% of its EBITDA from Asia, and its casino operations generate around 70% of sales.Las Vegas Sands Corp operates fully integrated resorts with casino, hotel, entertainment. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, in Macau, the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore, the Venetian and Sands Bethlehem casinos in the United States.