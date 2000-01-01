LaserBond Ltd (ASX:LBL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LBL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LBL
- Market CapAUD69.490m
- SymbolASX:LBL
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorTools & Accessories
- Currency
- ISINAU000000LBL5
Company Profile
LaserBond Ltd is engaged in manufacture and reclamation of industrial components and assemblies used in a capital intensive industries and environments, such as mining, minerals processing, and primary metals manufacturing.