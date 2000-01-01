Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through the single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin. Lassonde has its presence in Canada and the United States. It earns the majority of the revenue in the United States.Lassonde Industries Inc develops, produces and markets fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is a producer of store brand ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks in the United States and also a producer of cranberry sauces.