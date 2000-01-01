Last Mile Holdings Ltd (TSX:OJO)

North American company
Market Info - OJO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OJO

  • Market CapCAD17.470m
  • SymbolTSX:OJO
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA67098G1063

Company Profile

Last Mile Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing safe, sustainable micro-mobility solutions in collaboration with municipal governments to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions. Micro-mobility ridesharing solutions - personal Light Electric Vehicle, such as e-scooters, rentable by-the-minute through a smartphone app can effectively replace personal car and ride-hailing trips, as well as deliver first- and last-mile solutions for public transit, in congested metro areas.Arcturus Ventures Inc is an exploration-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds an interest in First Base property, RB property, and LEWES property.

