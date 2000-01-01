Company Profile

lastminute.com NV Switzerland-based company operates in the online travel and leisure industry. It offers online tools & technologies for search compare and book flights, vacation packages, Car rental, Lifestyle, hotel bookings and other Ancillary services. Group operates under a number of key brands, including lastminute.com, Bravofly, Rumbo, Volagratis and Jetcost. The company offers services to the customer through websites and mobile apps in approximately 17 languages and across 40 countries. The company business is spread across the various geographical region which includes France, the UK , Spain, Switzerland and internationally. Its segments include Online Travel Agency, Metasearch, Media and Other segments.