Company Profile

Latham (James) PLC is an importer and distributor of wood-based sheet materials providing a wide range of wood-based panel products, natural acrylic stone, hardwoods, high-grade softwoods, flooring, cladding, decking, and plastics. Its only operating segment being timber importing and distribution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in the Republic of Ireland, Rest of Europe and Rest of the World. Its product includes Panels, Melamine, Veneered, Laminates, Solid Surface, Door Blanks, and others.