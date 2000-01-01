Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LRS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LRS
- Market CapAUD1.250m
- SymbolASX:LRS
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000LRS6
Company Profile
Latin Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is a mineral sands and iron ore focused exploration and development company. It' flagship projects are Guadalupito Iron Mineral Sands Project and Latin Ilo Iron Project.