Latrobe Magnesium Ltd (ASX:LMG)
APAC company
- SymbolASX:LMG
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINAU000000LMG2
Latrobe Magnesium Ltd develops a magnesium production plant. The company aims to produce magnesium metal from fly ash, a power plant waste product and environmental pollutant at its flagship Latrobe Magnesium Project, located in Victoria. The company is also developing RWE Power project in Germany.