Company Profile

Laurent-Perrier is a French company which is active in production and sale of champagne. The company's products are sold under four main brands namely LaurentPerrier, Salon, Delamotte, and Champagne de Castellane. It exports its products through specialized distribution channels such as cafes, hotels and restaurants, wine merchants, and direct sales. The company has organized its business into three different types of entity i.e. champagne houses including Champagne Laurent Perrier and Champagne de Castellane; distribution subsidiaries or subsidiaries or branches in France and several foreign markets and vineyards, held either directly by through real-estate companies. The company generates its revenue through wholesale sales to distributors and agents and retail sales.Laurent-Perrier is active in production and sale of champagne. Its products are sold under four main brands namely LaurentPerrier, Salon, Delamotte, and Champagne de Castellane.