Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business solutions as well as real estate and commercial financing to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses. Laurentian Bank's business-to-business, or B2B, subsidiary provides banking products to brokers and financial services across Canada. The bank also provides investors with brokerage services through its Laurentian Bank Securities subsidiary. The business operates through five lines: retail services, business services, B2B bank, Laurentian Bank securities and capital markets, and LBC financial services.Laurentian Bank of Canada is a financial service provider offering banking services to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to independent advisors across Canada. It also provides investors with brokerage services.