Company Profile

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc is a Canadian based exploration company. It is engaged in the upside of high impact projects with a focus on gold and base metals. The company has key interests in prospective mining properties located in Ontario, Canada and holds title and interest in two resource properties which are The Ishkoday Property and The Midlothian Property.