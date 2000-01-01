LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX)
- Market Cap$321.970m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LVTX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINNL0015000AG6
LAVA Therapeutics NV is a biotechnology company. It is focused on transforming cancer treatment by developing a platform of novel bispecific antibodies designed to selectively induce gamma-delta T cell-mediated immunity against tumor cells.