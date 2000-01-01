LawFinance Ltd (ASX:LAW)

APAC company
Market Info - LAW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LAW

  • Market CapAUD35.310m
  • SymbolASX:LAW
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000036659

Company Profile

JustKapital Ltd is engaged in funding services. Its services include litigation funding and disbursement funding. It operates in Australia and in the United States of America.

